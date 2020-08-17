Bureau County hits COVID-19 warning level

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - “If people would be more respectful and realize that not wearing a mask, not social distancing, you’re imposing your choice on another human,” said Laurie Geuther, assistant administrator and nursing director for the Bureau County Health Department.

According to the Illinois Department Health, counties across the state should have fewer than 50 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. In their report from August 14, Bureau County nearly has quadruple that rate, with 194 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,00 people. In that same report, the county also has a positivity rate of 9.5%, the state’s target percentage is 8%. These two factors are what have put Bureau County at a warning level, which leaves local health officials frustrated.

“I try to make them understand that this is just for the protection of not only themselves but the protection of the whole community,” said Hector Gomez, assistant administrator the Bureau County Health Department.

“I hate to say it but we Americans are kind of spoiled and don’t want to be inconvenienced...we don’t want to have our rights infringed upon but you know what it doesn’t affect just us, it affects our grandparents, our parents, our children,” said infection control nurse Kathy Blanford.

There’s also concern about if the warning level persists.

“We’re in a warning level, I’m afraid the next step would be that the governor will say that we’re going to close back down and go to phase one,” said Blanford.

“If we were to go back to phase one, it would be extremely difficult not only for the community mentally, but economically we wouldn’t be able to sustain our small businesses,” said Gomez.

Although there is potential to turn things around.

“Wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance, if everybody can adhere to that, they’re very simple, I believe we can actually go, move ahead to our different phases,” said Gomez.

