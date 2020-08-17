Advertisement

Bureau County hits COVID-19 warning level

Bureau County is one of 14 Illinois counties at a warning level
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - “If people would be more respectful and realize that not wearing a mask, not social distancing, you’re imposing your choice on another human,” said Laurie Geuther, assistant administrator and nursing director for the Bureau County Health Department.

According to the Illinois Department Health, counties across the state should have fewer than 50 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. In their report from August 14, Bureau County nearly has quadruple that rate, with 194 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,00 people. In that same report, the county also has a positivity rate of 9.5%, the state’s target percentage is 8%. These two factors are what have put Bureau County at a warning level, which leaves local health officials frustrated.

“I try to make them understand that this is just for the protection of not only themselves but the protection of the whole community,” said Hector Gomez, assistant administrator the Bureau County Health Department.

“I hate to say it but we Americans are kind of spoiled and don’t want to be inconvenienced...we don’t want to have our rights infringed upon but you know what it doesn’t affect just us, it affects our grandparents, our parents, our children,” said infection control nurse Kathy Blanford.

There’s also concern about if the warning level persists.

“We’re in a warning level, I’m afraid the next step would be that the governor will say that we’re going to close back down and go to phase one,” said Blanford.

“If we were to go back to phase one, it would be extremely difficult not only for the community mentally, but economically we wouldn’t be able to sustain our small businesses,” said Gomez.

Although there is potential to turn things around.

“Wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance, if everybody can adhere to that, they’re very simple, I believe we can actually go, move ahead to our different phases,” said Gomez.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Temporary change in storm siren policy in Clinton County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Clinton County Emergency Management is concerned about all the unstable debris from last week's storms.

News

Sherrard School District reopens Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday was the first day for students in the Sherrard School District.

News

Iowa National Guard assists derecho cleanup efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Nearly 200 soldiers and airmen have been mobilized to eastern Iowa to assist emergency management crews.

News

Rockridge School District delays first day of school

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Rockridge School District announced that it will not hold classes Tuesday as planned because of concerns over the coronavirus and staffing needs.

Latest News

News

Mount Pleasant couple dies in plane crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Mount Pleasant couple was killed in a plane crash Sunday in Osage Beach, Missouri.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 13 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 44.

News

Power outages continue in Quad Cities region following derecho

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Updates on power restoration efforts in the Quad Cities Area.

Crime

Police: Teen crashed stolen minivan into Davenport business during police chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Davenport teen is facing multiple felony charges after police say he crashed a stolen minivan into a Davenport business during a police chase early Monday.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,773 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

News

President Trump to visit Cedar Rapids Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
KCRG-TV9 has confirmed that President Donald Trump will be in Cedar Rapids Tuesday to tour damage following the derecho that moved through the state a week ago.