‘Golden Girls’ house sells for $1 million more than asking price

It went for $4 million
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – The iconic “Golden Girls” house has sold for a lot more than the original asking price.

Exteriors of the modest mid-century house were used in the first season of the beloved 1980s sitcom.

But when the show starring Bea Arthur and Betty White became a hit, an exact replica was built on a studio backlot.

The home was originally listed at just under $3 million.

It was only on the market for a couple of weeks and sold for $4 million.

There’s no word on who bought it.

The listing agent from realtor Douglas Elliman expressed amazement at all the interest for the home, saying she had no idea there were that many ‘Golden Girls’ fans in the world.

Although the TV show took place in South Florida, the house was located in Brentwood, California.

