Illinois officials report 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,773 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

Cook County: One man (60s), one man (80s)

Jefferson County: One woman (70s), One woman (80s)

Jo Daviess County: One man (80s)

LaSalle County: 2 women (90s), one man (90s)

McLean County: One woman (60s)

Rock Island County: One woman (100+)

Wabash County: One woman (60s)

Winnebago County: One woman (90s)

As of Monday, IDPH is reporting a total of 207,854 cases and 7,756 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,246 specimens for a total of 3,405,097.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Aug. 10 – Aug. 16 is 4.2%, according to IDPH.

As of Sunday night, 1,544 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 340 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

