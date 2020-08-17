Advertisement

Iowa officials report more than 300 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported more than 300 new coronavirus cases and four deaths between Sunday morning and Monday morning, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, IDPH reported 52,617 total confirmed cases and 979 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed 40,690 people have recovered and 561,224 have been tested.

The site also shows that 283 people are hospitalized, 85 are in the intensive care unit, and 31 were admitted over the last 24-hours.

A breakdown of local Iowa counties includes:

Scott: 1,856 total cases (26,947 tested); 15 deaths; 1,351 recovered.

Muscatine: 891 total cases (7,251 tested); 48 deaths; 741 recovered.

Louisa: 378 total cases (1,943 tested); 14 deaths; 357 recovered.

Des Moines: 263 total cases (5,055 tested); two deaths; 113 recovered.

Henry: 166 total cases (2,911 tested); four deaths; 98 recovered.

Lee: 165 total cases (3,568 tested); five deaths; 63 recovered.

Jackson: 171 total cases (2,850 tested); one death; 100 recovered.

Clinton: 520 total cases (6,526 tested); four deaths; 185 recovered.

Cedar: 137 total cases (2,630 tested); one death; 102 recovered.

One in custody after stolen vehicle crashes into Davenport business

Updated: 5 hours ago
A suspect is in custody Monday morning after Bettendorf police say a stolen vehicle crashed into Bad Boyz Pizza on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport.

