Isolated Showers Possible This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - With the exception of a few thunderstorms Saturday morning, the weekend was a glorious one, with lots of sunshine and warmth across the region. Today will be a bit different, with scattered clouds, sunshine, and a slight chance for isolated showers this afternoon. Look for clear and quiet conditions tonight, followed by more sunshine Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, and scattered clouds through the end of the week. Mild temperatures should range from the lower to middle 80′s through the period. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Isolated afternoon showers. High: 86°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 58°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82°.

