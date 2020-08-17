Rock Island County health officials report 13 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including four additional deaths.

The deaths were of a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized; a woman in her 80s; a woman in her 90s; and a woman older than 100, all of whom were residents in long-term care facilities.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 44.

“We are saddened to report that four Rock Island County residents have died from COVID-19 in recent days,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge everyone to do what they can to reduce the spread of the virus and to keep our most vulnerable residents from getting sick. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and keep at least 6 feet between you and others when you are away from home, and wash your hands frequently. These are our best tools to prevent further transmission of the virus.”

The health department says the county now has a total of 1,911 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Health officials say 17 patients are being hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 80s

· A woman in her 50s

· A woman in her 60s

· A woman in her 40s

· A woman in her 30s

· A woman in her 30s

· A woman in her 20s

· A woman in her 20s

· A man in his 80s

· A man in his 20s

· A man in his 20s

· A boy in his teens

· A boy younger than 10

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

