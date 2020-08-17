Temporary change in storm siren policy in Clinton County

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - After damaging winds left broken trees and debris scattered across the area last week, Clinton County Emergency Management announced Monday that it will temporarily change its storm siren policy. The agency says it will sound the outdoor warning sirens for any severe thunderstorm warning for the remainder of the month.

“We are changing the policy through the end of August due to the increased danger posed by loose tree debris, debris on power lines and unstable trees,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness. He says any future severe weather could cause that debris to fall.

The policy in Clinton County is for outdoor warning sirens sounded during a severe thunderstorm warning that includes potential winds of 70 mph or more. That policy will be suspended through August and warning sirens will sound with any severe thunderstorm.

For more information please follow the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, Iowa, Facebook page.

