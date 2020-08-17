Trump approves disaster declaration for Iowa, may visit Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President Donald Trump on Monday morning approved a disaster declaration for Iowa, and said FEMA is here. This comes after Gov. Reynolds formally requested expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for areas impacted by last week’s derecho.

Trump signed an emergency declaration to supply Iowa with federal money to assist with recovery efforts.

He said Iowa likely saw a storm like we’ve never seen before. He said he may even make a surprise visit to Iowa Monday. He’s currently scheduled to visit Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The derecho with hurricane-force wind, blew across the state at more than 100 miles an hour one week ago today.

Three people died as a result of the storm.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.