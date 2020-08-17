Advertisement

TV6′s ‘Learn United’ weeklong back-to-school special kicks off Monday

(KWQC)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6′s “Learn United” back-to-school special kicks off Monday, Aug. 17, and will run through Friday, Aug. 21.

The special aims to help inform and prepare teachers, parents, and students about what is happening in our community and around the country when it comes to starting the new school year.

The special will feature the latest school updates from around the Quad-Cities area.

Other topics discussed include building and bus sanitation, what colleges both locally and around the Midwest are doing to prepare, how parents and students are adjusting to online learning, what students can do if they are missing out on sports, and a live Zoom interview with Davenport Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski.

The special will run from 3 to 4 p.m. each day.

