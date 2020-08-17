Workers from beyond Midwest arrive to help in QCA storm recovery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Last week, tree service worker Roderick Phillips was in Newark, New Jersey to work in the recovery process from Hurricane Isaias. Once he arrived back home in Alabama, the next move was already underway.

“We traveled up there, (Newark) took us three days to get there, we worked up there for a week, came home, stayed home for one night at home then we traveled out here,” said Phillips.

Phillips, his coworkers, and seven work trucks made the trek up from Alabama Wednesday and arrived in the QCA Friday. When they arrived Friday night, the work has been nearly non-stop.

“We work 16 hour shifts,” said Phillips.

Not only do the long hours present a challenge, but so does the distance from home.

“I talk to my kids and my wife every night, you know, just to see if they’re safe and everything and let them know that I’m safe and everything, just to hear their encouraging words, it just does a lot for us,” said Phillips.

Although the work hasn’t come without it’s rewards.

“It’s been very rewarding, to see that the people can go inside and cool off their homes and cook a nice meal, take a good bath, and they just feel comfortable now,”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.