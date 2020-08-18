Davenport police investigating after vehicle damaged by gunfire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vehicle was damaged by gunfire Tuesday morning in Davenport.

Officers responded at 8:33 a.m. to the 6300 Western Avenue. The preliminary information determined three people were involved in a dispute and one of them fired a gun into the ground and a parked vehicle prior to leaving the area, according to police.

Officers located one vehicle that sustained damage. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

