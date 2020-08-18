Four more in Iowa Athletics test positive for COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several more members of the University of Iowa Athletics Department tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus amid a large number of tests, according to school officials.

The department reported four positive tests for COVID-19 out of a total of 335 tests conducted between August 10 and August 16. A total of 51 people among coaches, staff, and athletes have tested positive for the disease since testing began in late May when department activities resumed. A total of 1,225 negative test results have been received.

The people who tested positive will be required to follow isolation protocols, and staff will conduct contact tracing to identify possible exposures.

