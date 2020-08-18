Geneseo middle, high school students temporarily go remote after 2 positive COVID-19 tests

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Geneseo Community School District says the middle school and high school have moved to remote learning after a student and employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school district’s superintendent, Dr. Adam Brumbaugh, the student tested positive on Monday and the employee tested positive over the weekend.

Brumbaugh says Geneseo Middle School and Geneseo High School staff were in buildings on Tuesday, but students were not.

The school district told TV6 it is working with local health officials to make sure it is following the correct procedures.

TV6 has reached out to the school district for more updates.

