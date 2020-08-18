Advertisement

Geneseo middle, high school students temporarily go remote after 2 positive COVID-19 tests

Geneseo Community School District Logo
Geneseo Community School District Logo(Geneseo Community School District)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Geneseo Community School District says the middle school and high school have moved to remote learning after a student and employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school district’s superintendent, Dr. Adam Brumbaugh,  the student tested positive on Monday and the employee tested positive over the weekend. 

Brumbaugh says Geneseo Middle School and Geneseo High School staff were in buildings on Tuesday, but students were not.

The school district told TV6 it is working with local health officials to make sure it is following the correct procedures.

TV6 has reached out to the school district for more updates.

