Henderson County man charged with two counts of aggravated battery to an officer

David S. Hand, 43, of Oquawka, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.
David S. Hand, 43, of Oquawka, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.(Henderson County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A Henderson County man has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.

David S. Hand, 43, of Oquawka, was arrested at about 12:05 a.m. on Monday after a dispute happened at a neighborhood, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. 

The sheriff’s office says they assisted the Oquawka Police Department with the arrest.

Hand was also charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and a false police report.

Hand has been transported to the Henderson County Jail and is being held awaiting his court appearance.

