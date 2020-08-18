Henderson County man charged with two counts of aggravated battery to an officer

HENDERSON CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A Henderson County man has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.

David S. Hand, 43, of Oquawka, was arrested at about 12:05 a.m. on Monday after a dispute happened at a neighborhood, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they assisted the Oquawka Police Department with the arrest.

Hand was also charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and a false police report.

Hand has been transported to the Henderson County Jail and is being held awaiting his court appearance.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.