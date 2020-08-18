Advertisement

Illinois health officials launch map to show travel risk amid COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health has launched a travel map on Monday.
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has launched a travel map to provide guidance on travel risks amid COVID-19.

The map indicates countries and U.S. states with increased risk of COVID-19 based on case rates. Locations with an average daily case rate of 15 cases per 100,000 or greater are marked as “higher risk” on the map. Those areas are colored in purple.

According to the map, the United States is a high risk country to travel to. Iowa and Missouri are some of the higher risk states.

“Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated.  While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel.  We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans.”

The following are travel advice provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health:

Airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces. The more people you come into contact with, for longer periods of time, the greater your risk of infection if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Do not travel when you are sick or with someone who is sick.  When traveling, it is especially important to wear your mask, to keep 6 feet of distance between you and others you are not traveling with, and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

When considering travel, think about the destination.  It is also important to think about needed precautions for moving through bus, train, or airport terminals, check-in and security lines, as well as the actual bus, train, or plane ride.  Remember to take precautions when stopping for gas, food, and bathroom breaks when traveling by car or RV and as you interact with others and frequently touched surfaces.

