Illinois officials report 1,740 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Illinois, including 27 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 80s

- Morgan County: 1male 90s

- Perry County: 1 male 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

- Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+

IDPH is reporting a total of 209,594 cases, including 7,782 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,175 tests for a total of 3,439,272.  

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 11 – August 17 is 4.3%.  

As of Monday night, 1,510 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 335 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

