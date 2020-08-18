Illinois officials report 1,740 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Illinois, including 27 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- Morgan County: 1male 90s
- Perry County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 100+
IDPH is reporting a total of 209,594 cases, including 7,782 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,175 tests for a total of 3,439,272.
Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 11 – August 17 is 4.3%.
As of Monday night, 1,510 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 335 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
