Iowa officials report 300 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

(Source: AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 300 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 52,917 and 987 deaths. Officials are reporting a positivity rate of 9.4 percent since the state started tracking the data.

The website, which reports the data in real-time, shows 564,439 people have been tested and 41,502 have recovered as of Tuesday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., 287 people were hospitalized, 86 were in the ICU, and 31 were admitted over the last 24-hours.

Clinton County reported 21 new cases between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 541. Four people have died and 196 have recovered, according to the website.

Scott County reported 10 new confirmed cases and an additional death, bringing the total number to 1,865 confirmed cases and 16 deaths. According to the website, 1,394 have recovered.

Des Moines County reported 11 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases to 274. Two people have died and 118 have recovered, according to the website.

A breakdown of other local counties includes:

  • Muscatine: 892 confirmed cases (7,285 tested); 48 deaths; 744 recovered.
  • Louisa: 378 confirmed cases (1,946 tested); 14 deaths; 357 recovered.
  • Henry: 168 confirmed cases (2,939 tested); four deaths; 98 recovered.
  • Lee: 167 confirmed cases (3,599 tested); five deaths; 65 recovered.
  • Jackson: 171 confirmed cases (2,863 tested); one death; 107 recovered.
  • Cedar: 137 confirmed cases (2,642 tested); one death; 104 recovered.

