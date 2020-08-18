Advertisement

Iowa put back on Chicago quarantine list after brief removal

A group of people stand along Lake Michigan as they view Chicago's skyline from Navy Pier, Friday, June 21, 2019.
A group of people stand along Lake Michigan as they view Chicago's skyline from Navy Pier, Friday, June 21, 2019.(Amr Alfiky | AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Navy Pier is closing again until next spring because attendance has been so low during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tourist spot began reopening June 10, but officials say they’re only seeing about 15% to 20% of the usual crowds during what’s generally the busiest time of year. Pier president and CEO Marilynn Gardner says the closures will help limit losses.

Also Tuesday, Chicago officials added Iowa and Kansas to its list quarantine list and removed Wisconsin and Nebraska. People from those states who travel to the city are expected to quarantine for two weeks or face possible fines.  

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

