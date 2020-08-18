Advertisement

Man injured in motorcycle crash Monday night in Stockton

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Stockton man was injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on IL 78 South just north of Bethel Road.

Deputies said a motorcycle driven by 26-year-old Patrick C. Hatfield lost control, went off the roadway and struck a culvert. Hatfield was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was flown by helicopter to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford due to injuries suffered during the crash, according to deputies.

This incident remains under investigation. Stockton police, fire, and EMS also responded to the scene.

