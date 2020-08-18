Man shoots at police during rural standoff in Clinton County

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says there was a police standoff in rural Clinton County on Tuesday.

Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office say they were dispatched at about 11:38 a.m. to the 4700 block of 142nd Street for a complaint of a suicidal subject who was believed to be heavily armed.

When three deputies and a sergeant arrived, they had to cross a railroad track and a wooded area in order to access the area near the address.

Deputies say they observed the person of interest trimming a tree near the railroad tracks. When they approached the man in their squad cars in an attempt to speak to him, the man put down his chain saw, picked up a rifle, aimed it at the lead squad car and shot at the squad car passenger door twice.

Deputies say they quickly backed out of the area and called for help. The Gateway Area Special Response Team was dispatched to assist deputies along with officers from numerous area agencies.

The sheriff’s office says drones from the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency and Iowa State Patrol were deployed. An aircraft from the Iowa State Patrol and a boat from the Clinton Fire Department also assisted.

At 2:29 p.m., one of the drones located a person lying on the ground next to a side by side all-terrain vehicle. The Special Response Team approached and located the person believed to be the shooter lying next to a rifle.

Medical personnel determined him to be deceased.

The Clinton County Medical Examiner’s office was requested to come to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner’s office and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office.

The following agencies assisted the sheriff’s office: Clinton Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa D.O. T., Preston PD, Jackson and Scott County Sheriff’s Offices, Us Fish and Wildlife, Canadian Pacific Railroad Police, Clinton and Andover Ambulance.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 and can be reached at this number: 1(800) 273-8255.

