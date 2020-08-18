New partnership will pair Moline officers, social workers

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department and the Center for Youth and Family Solutions are partnering up to pair officers and social workers.

The police department said in a media release the City Council will vote on a final reading to enter into an agreement with CYFS to “embed social workers at the Moline Police Department.”

The police department said the purpose of the agreement is to establish a continuing working relationship and increased access to social work services to individuals that come in contact with the police department who present the need for social work referral or intervention.

The project, according to police, has short- and long-term plans.

Phase 1, which will begin immediately, consist of enhanced collaboration in serving target populations in comprehensive community-based youth services and homeless youth programs.

In Phase 2, the project looks to expand the populations served to youth, adults, and families in a more expansive model of service in education, crisis response, casework, and clinical services, according to the police department.

The police department said it will co-locate the social workers with the juvenile investigation division.

CYFS and officers will work together to provide diversion and intervention programs to help divert cases from the criminal justice system. CYFS social workers will also work closely with the department’s school resource officers and the Moline School District.

The project is the result of a collaborative effort between Police Chief Darren Gault and CYFS Chief Operating Officer Anthony Riordan. Talks began back in mid-June and the two organizations have been working diligently to put the details of the program together for implementation, according to the police department.

“Having the CYFS social workers inside of our police operations will be a valuable addition and important partnership in public safety in Moline,” Gault said. “I am grateful for CYFS answering our call for enhanced social work collaboration.”

Riordan said the unique partnership has the potential for a significant impact on the community.

“Chief Gault reached out seeking a collaborative solution to the complexity of community policing challenges faced each day by his staff,” he said. “We have operated the 24/7 on-call youth crisis response programs for over 40 years with local Illinois QC law enforcement. It is a natural progression to expand to try to quickly engage other adults and families in need to provide critically needed support alongside our first responders, Solutions today require creative collaborations serving all with dignity and respect and we will strive to do so each day.”

