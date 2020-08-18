One killed in rollover crash on I-80 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday night in Davenport.

Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded at 10:35 p.m. to eastbound Interstate 80.

The preliminary investigation showed a black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling eastbound on I-80 when it lost control and traveled into the ditch, causing it to roll, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Three passengers were transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, by Medic EMC for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit. No other information was released early Tuesday.

