One week after derecho, Stanwood community continues to recover

STANWOOD, Iowa (KWQC) - In the city of Stanwood, power was out for nearly a week after a derecho barreled through the Cedar County region.

Along the city limits stands a massive pile of debris. It paints a picture of the hard work of residents and city officials since the storm struck the area. Neighbors said Monday that the cleanup efforts have been tireless and ongoing as many were awaiting their power to return.

As residents in the rural Iowa town pitch in to clean up the aftermath of the storm, they told TV6 the weather event and days to follow were unlike anything they had ever experienced.

“I could never imagine it either until happened to us,” said Teresa Procopio, a resident of Stanwood. “I’m 63-years-old and I’ve never seen nothing like this,” she said.

Walter VanHeel, a Stanwood resident said, “When something like this happens, you don’t even know where to start. We got out there like Iowans do and we got it done.”

On nearly every corner lies a product of the derecho. Tree branches knocked down during the storm lay in piles raked by residents, a grain bin with heavy damage stands along U.S. 30, and trees that struck homes remain mostly in place as homeowners work to contact their homeowners insurance providers.

Robert Gregory and Amy Ahrens, two residents in Stanwood had their homes impacted by trees during the storm on Monday, Aug. 10. A tree landed on the roof of Gregory’s home, causing damage to his ceiling and interior, and Ahrens had a tree crash through the back of her home.

“I came out and realized what was on the roof was pretty heavy, so I went up into my attic and got tarps and buckets and just started dealing with that,” said Gregory.

Ahrens told TV6, “I cried. Some people laughed because, what are you gonna do? I cried because of this. I didn’t know how bad it was gonna be or if I’d have anyone to stay with.”

As days passed, some residents told TV6 the only assistance they received in the days after the storm was from within the community and surrounding areas, with no additional help from anyone outside the immediate area.

“We haven’t really seen anything here. But we’re strong, we’re Stanwood strong. We’ll make it with or without them. Our people will help,” said Procopio. “I don’t think we had the help we should have had, even if it was as fast as it was, we’ve seen them come together in all kinds of places but not in these rural areas. You don’t get a lot of help in the rural areas, they’re more in the bigger cities,” Procopio said.

VanHeel told TV6, “I didn’t see anybody here for the first few days other than people I know from town and the citizens. It was two days ago Alliant showed up with trucks from Wisconsin and everywhere. They’ve really been getting it done here.”

Other neighbors mentioned the community and volunteer firefighters that helped in the aftermath. According to residents, the city has been providing meals and helping those who are in need of assistance after the storm.

Despite many residents’ optimism on the community coming together to help one another cleanup after the storm, some say the unknown is concerning. Many homes sustained damage and homeowners are working to find out what their next steps are.

“You don’t know what is gonna happen next. It is really sad, but we’re strong. We’ll make it. We will make it,” said Procopio.

Gregory told TV6, “You keep hearing the chainsaws and generators going. Until that stops you know that everyone’s suffering.”

“I mean you just take care of each other and eventually you’ll be fine,” said Ahrens.

