President Trump joins disaster recovery briefing in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - President Donald Trump stopped in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday to participate in a disaster recovery briefing.

President Trump and Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, joined local and state officials at the briefing.

President Trump approved the public portion of Iowa’s disaster relief request that helps clear debris and fix public buildings and utilities. He has not yet approved the individual assistance portion covering damaged homes and farms.

The mayor of Cedar Rapids asked President Trump to make the funding available.

President Trump told leaders at the briefing he will work on the request.

At the briefing, President Trump learned about losses of corn crops across the state before getting back on Air Force One.

