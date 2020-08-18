Advertisement

Pritzker extends deadline to apply for emergency rental assistance

Applications now available until Aug. 28
(KWQC)
(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said the Illinois Housing Development Authority has extended the deadline for renters to apply for aid by a week.

Applications are now due by 12 p.m. Aug. 28. Landlords also will be given until Aug. 30 to complete their portion of the application.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program provides $5,000 to eligible tenants who have seen their household income decline as a result of the coronavirus.

“With over 750,000 Illinoisans losing power as a result of the strong derecho that swept across northern Illinois a week ago, it’s important we provide additional time to file and complete application for assistance,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said in a media release. “I am pleased to extend the deadline as there were many renters and landlords without power for nearly a week, which negatively impacted their ability to apply to the Emergency Rental Assistance program.”

For an application to be considered complete, landlords are required to submit additional documentation before their application period closes on Aug. 30.

State officials recommend that renters be proactive in notifying their landlords they have applied for assistance under the Emergency Rental Assistance program and that they will receive an email from the IHDA inviting them to submit required documentation.

Renters affected by the storms or requiring assistance navigating the application process can reach out to one of the 62 Community and Outreach Assistance organizations with which IHDA has partnered.

These organizations can be found on the “resources” page at era.ihda.org.

Applicants may also contact IHDA’s call center at 312-883-2720, or toll-free at 888-252-1119. For those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-impaired, please contact Navicore Solutions for free assistance at 877-274-4309 (TTY).

Extension of the ERA program will not affect or delay the launch of the Emergency Mortgage Assistance program on Aug. 24.

