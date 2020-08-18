Red Cross Brings Relief to Residents after Derecho

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Nearly 80 volunteers with the American Red Cross of Illinois have worked around the clock to assist those in the Quad Cities impacted by last Monday’s devastating windstorm.

The Red Cross provided temporary emergency lodging to nearly 50 people and distributed over 400 meals in the Quad Cities over the last seven days, according to a Tuesday news release. This included the distribution of 150 meals to a senior facility in Davenport, Iowa on Friday.

Volunteers have also provided health and mental health services to those who need it, as well as information about recovery. Red Cross volunteers have additionally provided damage assessment in Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa. Our volunteers also distributed water in Rock Island. The Red Cross will continue to assist storm victims all across our region as residents figure out next steps in their recovery process.

Red Cross volunteers also responded to a fire in Rock Island that displaced seven families on Friday, August 14. The 16 residents (including 13 adults and 3 children) were provided with temporary accommodations, meals, and information about recovery services.

