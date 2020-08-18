Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 16 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

(KCRG)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 16 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including three additional deaths.

The health department says the three deaths from COVID-19 include a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 90s, who died in a long-term care facility. 

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 47.

“We send our condolences to the friends and family members of these three people,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Today we report the second-youngest Rock Island County resident to die from COVID-19. Since June, we have seen a clear trend of younger people contracting the virus, and now we are starting to see younger people die from it.”

The health department says 1,927 have tested positive for coronavirus in the county. 

Health officials also said 16 patients are being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

·         A woman in her 80s

·         A woman in her 70s

·         A woman in her 60s

·         A woman in her 40s

·         A woman in her 20s

·         A woman in her 20s

·         A woman in her teens

·         A girl in her teens

·         A man in his 70s

·         A man in his 60s

·         A man in his 50s

·         A man in his 40s

·         A man in his 30s

·         A man in his 30s

·         A man in his 20s

·         A man in his 20s

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

