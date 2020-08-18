Scattered Clouds & Sunshine This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure building over the region should provide us with a weather pattern of sunshine, scattered clouds, low humidity, and gradually warming temperatures over the next several days. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70′s to middle 80′s. Refreshingly cool air will settle in during the overnight hours as lows dip into the 50′s. We’re back in the lower 80′s for Wednesday, under mostly sunny skies. That trend continues through Thursday and Friday, with our next best opportunity for rain not seen for the foreseeable future. The lack of any measurable precipitation will only worsen the drought situation into next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High: 84°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 58°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82°.

