Advertisement

Scattered Clouds & Sunshine This Afternoon

Rain Free This Week with LOW humidity!
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure building over the region should provide us with a weather pattern of sunshine, scattered clouds, low humidity, and gradually warming temperatures over the next several days. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70′s to middle 80′s. Refreshingly cool air will settle in during the overnight hours as lows dip into the 50′s. We’re back in the lower 80′s for Wednesday, under mostly sunny skies. That trend continues through Thursday and Friday, with our next best opportunity for rain not seen for the foreseeable future. The lack of any measurable precipitation will only worsen the drought situation into next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High: 84°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 58°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered Clouds & Sunshine This Afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sunny & Comfortable Today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

After A Few Evening Showers We’ll Be Clear/Cooler Overnight

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Mild and less humid, but no rain!

Updated: 18 hours ago
We need rain, probably won't see any till the weekend!

Latest News

News

Temporary change in storm siren policy in Clinton County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Clinton County Emergency Management is concerned about all the unstable debris from last week's storms.

Forecast

A Few Showers Possible Today

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Another Cold Front Overnight

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Another Cold Front Overnight

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

FAF 08-16-2020

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
Sunny Sunday, chance for a shower Monday

Forecast

Another Cold Front Overnight

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast