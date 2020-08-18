Advertisement

Students return to school in the Sherrard School District

By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - Students had their first day of school in the Sherrard School District on Monday, August 17.

The students returned for in-person instruction but with restrictions in place due to the coronavirus.

According to the school district, parents were offered the choice of full, five day in-person attendance, or fully remote learning.

Students arrive an hour late to give teachers extra time to prepare for remote learning and allow custodians more time to implement increased sanitation measures across the district.

To begin the school year, students won’t be able to use lockers but they can use a backpack. The school district says this avoids close-contact that comes with using a locker.

Custodians will clean bathrooms once every hour and teachers will be sanitizing desks between classes. The school district says this is to further mitigate the transfer of illness.

Every school in the district now has a hands-free water bottle filler so students can avoid using water fountains. Students can bring their own water bottles from home and refill as-needed throughout the day.

According to the school district, 27% of its students will be doing remote learning.

  • Percentage of Winola students going remote:  30%
  • Percentage of Sherrard Elementary students going remote:  15%
  • Percentage of Matherville students going remote: 23.5%
  • Percentage of Junior High students going remote: 22%
  • Percentage of High School students going remote: 22%

The school district says 11 committees were created to address specific details and questions about remote learning. You can view FAQ’s on its website.

The district says it is also prepared for a full return to remote learning should the need arise.

Superintendent Alan Boucher shared the video on YouTube below explaining more about the school district’s plan.

