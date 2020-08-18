Sunny & Comfortable Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure will control our weather pattern the next few days resulting in sunshine filled days and cooler mornings in the 50s. Today we will see highs reach the mid to low 80s area wide with comfortable humidity. Temps will gradually warm back in the mid 80s by Friday and Saturday before another cool front arrives Saturday night bringing minor rain chances back to the region.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 84°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.