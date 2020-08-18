Advertisement

Truck crashes into Little Rock and Gem Shop after accident in Davenport

A two-car accident caused a truck to crash into the Little Rock and Gem Shop in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A two-car accident caused a truck to crash into the Little Rock and Gem Shop in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened off of Brady Street near Bowlmor Lanes.

According to the shop’s Facebook page, no customers were inside the store during the time of the crash and everyone is safe.

The shop says it will be closed for the rest of the day.

Well folks, looks like Little Rock and Gem shop will be closed for the rest day. We are blessed that there were no customers at the time and everyone is safe.

Posted by Little Rock and Gem Shop on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

