Truck crashes into Little Rock and Gem Shop after accident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A two-car accident caused a truck to crash into the Little Rock and Gem Shop in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened off of Brady Street near Bowlmor Lanes.

According to the shop’s Facebook page, no customers were inside the store during the time of the crash and everyone is safe.

The shop says it will be closed for the rest of the day.

