Trump signs only a portion of Iowa’s disaster relief request

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed only a portion of an emergency declaration to supply federal money to help Iowa recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.

Trump tweeted on Monday that he had approved the full disaster request Gov. Kim Reynolds sent in on Sunday.

Her request says the state sustained $3.99 billion in damage with much of that damage from hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 100 mph that destroyed or extensively damaged 8,200 homes and 13 million acres of corn, about a third of the state’s crop land.

Trump has approved the public portion that helps clear debris and fix public buildings and utilities but has not yet approved the individual assistance portion covering damaged homes and farms.

Trump is expected to visit the state Tuesday.

