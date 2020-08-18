Welcome to ragweed season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ragweed season is here in the QCA and is probably the reason why some of us have been sniffling and sneezing more as of late. Ragweed typically peaks at the end of August into early September before really dropping off in October when we see our first freeze and killing the growing season. The average date of our first freeze is 10/15 in the QCA. That has been relatively unchanged, but the overall growing season in the past 20 years has really increased. In fact from the 1970s to now our growing season nearly two weeks longer on average. This leads to more time for ragweed to spread making us allergy sufferers deal it even longer.

bad news for allergy sufferers (kwqc)

Now there are typical ebbs and flows with each season. Rain can certainly dampen the ragweed on a daily basis, but overall as the growing season lengthens, so does allergy season.

