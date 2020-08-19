Child pornography investigation leads to arrest of Bettendorf man

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say they found images and videos of children being sexually abused on his phone.

James Daniel Langdon, 39, was booked into the Scott County Jail on 10 counts of possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act-first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor each punishable by up to two years in prison.

Online jail and court records show he was released on his own recognizance Wednesday morning and will be under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

He will be arraigned on the charges Sept. 17, according to court records.

According to an arrest affidavit:

On Aug. 13, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division searched Langdon’s home after the Iowa Department of Public Safety sent along a cyber tip regarding child pornography that was reported by Kik messenger.

The cyber tip included videos that were downloaded. The voices in the video were in a foreign language and deputies believed they were not created locally.

The IP address was traced to Langdon’s home. During the search, deputies seized two cell phones and two laptops.

A search of one of the phones turned up several images of prepubescent girls being forced to pose in sexual positions and/or perform sex acts.

There were also multiple videos on the phone, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.