Clinton sex offender facing new charges of sexual abuse against multiple children

By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man, who is a registered sex offender, is now accused of sexually abusing four children, ages 4, 6, 7 and 9, over a period of nearly three years.

Todd Adams, 53, of Clinton is facing multiple charges, including five counts of Sexual Abuse in the second degree, a Class A felony, punishable by mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The alleged sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 11 in Clinton County, began ‘on or about’ Oct. 2016 and continued through Aug. 2019.

An investigation into the case was opened by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in Oct. 2019 based on a report made to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Court documents say the four children were staying over at Adams’ residence when the alleged sexual abuse occurred.

Adams, who is required to register four times a year on the Sex Offender Registry (SOR), has not registered since Aug. 2019, according to a court filing.

Documents say Adams registered a primary and secondary address, and the only other residents listed on the registration were his wife and her mother.

According to the criminal complaint, forensic interviews of the four children were conducted at the St. Luke’s Child Protection Center, where all admitted to staying overnight regularly at Adams’ residence.

Court documents say the children described graphic incidents of alleged sexual abuse over the period of nearly three years, stopping in Aug. 2019.

One of the victims stated, according to a court filing, that the abuse began when the children started to stay at Adams’ residence. They say it started a couple of weeks after Adams moved in with his wife, who he married in Oct. 2016.

Documents say Adams’ wife and the children’s mother deny that he had any contact with the children prior to his marriage in Oct. 2016, which is when he also purchased one of the properties he listed on his SOR.

The mother of the children corroborated the time frame provided, stating that the children began staying with Adams when he and his wife moved to the newly purchased property, documents say.

Investigators also say a search warrant for Google records conducted on Adams’ phone indicated searches and visits to various pornographic sites.

Second-degree Sexual Abuse in Iowa is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison, however, Adams was previously convicted of Sexual Abuse in the second degree in Clinton County in 1995, which enhanced the new charges to a Class A Felony.

The victim in Adams’ 1995 case was a 5-year-old girl. This was a sexually predatory offense, which Adams pleaded guilty to.

Adams is also charged with two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child, two counts of Lascivious Contact with a Minor and three counts of Dissemination and Exhibition of Obscene Material to Minors.

According to a Clinton County Jail inmate listing, Adams was arrested on Monday.

He is being held on $100,000 cash only bond. Adams is set to face a judge in Clinton County on Aug. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

