CRIME STOPPERS: Macomb police seeking help to identify person of interest in vehicle theft

Police say the woman is a person of interest in a vehicle theft that occurred on Wednesday in Macomb, Illinois.
Police say the woman is a person of interest in a vehicle theft that occurred on Wednesday in Macomb, Illinois.(Macomb Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - The Macomb Police Department says it is seeking the identity and whereabouts of the woman pictured in a Crime Stoppers Facebook post on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Macomb Police Department at (309) 833-4505 or the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 836-3222.

The Macomb Police Department is seeking the identity and whereabouts of the female pictured below. The female subject...

Posted by Macomb Area Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

