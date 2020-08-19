CRIME STOPPERS: Macomb police seeking help to identify person of interest in vehicle theft
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - The Macomb Police Department says it is seeking the identity and whereabouts of the woman pictured in a Crime Stoppers Facebook post on Wednesday.
Police say the woman is a person of interest in a vehicle theft that occurred on Wednesday in Macomb, Illinois.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Macomb Police Department at (309) 833-4505 or the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 836-3222.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.