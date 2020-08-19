Crops, Humidity, Drought & What They Have In Common

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the side effects of living in the midwest is dealing with corn sweat, or in more scientific terms evapotranspiration from crops, especially corn and soybeans in our area. Just like humans, crops “sweat” to keep cooler in the summer. By now we know the world is warming as a whole, but we’ve actually seen the opposite occurring in summer months in the midwest. (See image below)

The counties in the blue represent cooler summers compared to average over the last 50 years. While the QC specifically is nearly unchanged, areas to the west where crops are widespread it’s cooler. Why is that? As mentioned earlier, it has to deal with the added moisture to the atmosphere from crops, especially in the summer. With more moisture in the air, it makes it harder to warm things up. In fact 100º temperatures are relatively uncommon now in the midwest, QC included. The QC hasn’t hit 100º since 2012! Between 2005 and 2012 we hit 100º 9 times. That was after not hitting 100º for a decade!

Okay, so we get it, we don’t hit 100º very often, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t feel like 100º. This is where dewpoints, especially increased dewpoints due to the corn sweat comes into play.

The National Weather Service defines dewpoint as the following: “The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to (at constant pressure) in order to achieve a relative humidity (RH) of 100%. At this point the air cannot hold more water in the gas form. If the air were to be cooled even more, water vapor would have to come out of the atmosphere in the liquid form, usually as fog or precipitation.”

Yes, dewpoint and relative humidity are related, but they’re not the same. “The higher the dew point rises, the greater the amount of moisture in the air. This directly affects how “comfortable” it will feel outside. Many times, relative humidity can be misleading. For example, a temperature of 30 and a dew point of 30 will give you a relative humidity of 100%, but a temperature of 80 and a dew point of 60 produces a relative humidity of 50%. It would feel much more “humid” on the 80 degree day with 50% relative humidity than on the 30 degree day with a 100% relative humidity. This is because of the higher dew point.”

In the middle of summer when crops are mature they add so much moisture to the atmosphere that it feels like Florida or any tropical destination. Thus, it may only be 90º, but the dewpoints (increased relative humidity) in the upper 70s it can feel well over 100º.

One of the other side effects of an increased dewpoint is warmer night time temps. Why is this important? This has an impact on crops, such as continued corn sweat, which can stress plants, especially corn. Research has shown the warmer nights has lead to lower yields.

While the increase in night time temps of 1.5º in the QC doesn’t seem much, the warmer years have produced lower yields on average. Something else that might seem counterintuitive though is the warmer the air the more moisture these crops give off. In recent years we have started seeing “flash droughts” develop. A flash drought is the rapid onset of drought conditions. 2019 is a textbook case for us in the QCA. 2019 had the great flood along the Mississippi and happened to be the one of the top 5 wettest years on record, however we still experienced drought at the end of summer. How did this happen? Well as flash drought developed, it meant we went with 6 to 8 week stretches with little or no rain. In the summer we need 1″ of rain per week just to maintain soil moisture. So if we get no rain for nearly 2 months, the crops will soak up any excess that we did have leading to quicker development of drought. This is something that we like to call climate variability or defined as variations in the mean state and other statistics of the climate on all temporal and spatial scales, beyond individual weather events.

According to the World Meteorological Organization the term "Climate Variability" is often used to denote deviations of climatic statistics over a given period of time (e.g. a month, season or year) when compared to long-term statistics for the same calendar period. Climate variability is measured by these deviations, which are usually termed anomalies.

Now 2019 was very wet, but all our rain came in waves. When it was wet, it was wet! In fact, we’ve seen the amount of 1″ rainfall days rise significantly in the past 50 years in the US and in the QCA.

Looking ahead to the rest of this week, we really aren’t expecting much rain and we’ve been fairly dry since early July. So in the last 6 weeks we’ve seen abnormally dry conditions develop over our area which will likely expand even more this week.

