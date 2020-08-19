Davenport Civil Rights Commission to host another meeting Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Civil Rights Commission announced it will be hosting another meeting to discuss policing reforms in the city of Davenport.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, over Zoom.

It is a followup to its special meeting on August 1, where the commission hosted a listening session for the public to speak about their experiences with the Davenport Police Department.

On Monday, the commission says it will host “a panel discussion with area stakeholders on local policing practices and current initiatives, police misconduct, municipal policies and practices that disproportionately impact marginalized groups and proposed reforms.”

The meeting will be open to the public, with an opportunity for public comment after the panel discussion.

If you’re interested in attending the meeting, the commission asks you register in advance.

Here is the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0odeGhqTgrGNYIqtreAeyGKFoAJEAzkPj8

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The Davenport Union of Professional Police released a statement about the first meeting, which you can read in TV6′s previous stories here and here.

