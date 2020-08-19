Davenport Public Works shares update on storm cleanup response

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Works provided an update to residents on Wednesday about the cleanup response to the damage the derecho left behind.

According to its news release, the derecho winds topped 100 mph and left nearly 60,000 properties without power.

As of Wednesday, Davenport Public Works says power has been restored to all properties located in Davenport that lost power to the storm.

For more up-to-date power outages numbers you can visit TV6′s main power outage story, where there are links to the MidAmerican Energy and Alliant Energy power outage maps.

Davenport Public Works says city crews are working everyday during all hours of daylight to clean up.

Iowa officials have opened up individual assistance grants to help residents recover from the storm. Information about the program and resources are available here.

A federal disaster declaration has also opened up funding and resources to the city to help with storm recovery.

Tree debris cleanup is continuing throughout Davenport. Davenport Public Works says it will take time and patience with nearly 60,000 cubic yard collected and an estimated 120,000 cubic yards or more left to go.

Here are a few things Davenport Public Works asks you keep in mind:

Crews have been dispatched to work in zones across the city simultaneously.

If a crew comes through and does not collect all of the debris placed at the curb, don’t worry. Likely, the team was not equipped to manage the type or size of debris set, and a larger piece of equipment will be scheduled to return.

Tree debris may be placed at the curb in the right-of-way for collection or in the alley. We cannot collect tree debris from private property.

Property owners are also welcome to drop off yard wastes at the Davenport Compost Facility for free through Aug. 28. Please do not add to piles or drop off yard wastes where we are staging tree debris. Some level of sorting and accounting has to occur for processing. These locations are temporary staging for city crews only.

Davenport Public Works says recovery is also taking place at several city facilities. All golf courses are now open following the storm, however, Emeis is only open on the front nine. Vander Veer Botanical Park is open while crews continue with cleanup. The ice rink at the River’s Edge is closed until further notice to due power failure.

The city is also working on obtaining assistance with the cleanup to make things go quicker. Davenport Public Works says aid provided under the declaration will help in securing the support. A tub grinder to process all of that material collected is en route.

Davenport Public Works says it wants to remind residents to inspect their trees for “hangers” (hanging limbs) and leaning. These hangers can fall at any time, causing injury or damage. If the tree is leaning, it may have sustained root damage. Davenport Public Works says you should consider contracting a certified arborist to inspect your trees. You can find details about selecting a contractor here.

Visit here for updates on the city of Davenport’s recovery.

