Crews investigate fire at Davenport apartment building late Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is investigating a late-night fire at the Schricker apartment building in the 400 block of West 4th Street.

Fire crews responded to the scene just before midnight. When the call came in, the fire was shooting from the top floor of the building.

One person who lives in the building said he was evacuated from the 3rd floor.

It is unclear what started the fire. TV6 has reached out to the fire department for information about the extent of the damage or whether any injuries were reported.

