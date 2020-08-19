Advertisement

Food pantry sees increase in demand after storm

Power outages across the area after last week’s storm left thousands without a way to keep food fresh.
By Marci Clark
Aug. 19, 2020
COLONA, IL (KWQC) -

One local pantry is determined to help their community during this unprecedented time.

Colona food pantry lost power themselves, but with the help of volunteer’s generators, they were able to turn the lights back on to serve their community.

Now, they are seeing an increase of people needing food after the storm.

“We have been bombarded today which we are grateful for and we kind of expected. When power is out for four or five days you have to throw about everything away in refrigerators if you don’t have a generator,” says Janice Miller, Director of the Colona Food Pantry.

Volunteers have been working hard to respond to the increase.

“They are running around like chickens today. They can’t hardly keep up. But we have awesome volunteers and we are running out of fresh produce today which we don’t usually do but we are today with a lot of extra people,” says Miller.

The community is stepping up to support the need also.

“After the covid thing started, we have had generous, generous donations so we will be able to keep going for a while,” Miller says.

The pantry is located at 617 8th Street in Colona. You can also contact the Colona Township Office if you would like to help.

