Illinois officials report 2,295 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,295 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Knox County: 1 female 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 80s

- Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s

- Wabash County: 1 female 60s

- Will County: 1 male 60s

IDPH is reporting a total of 211,889 cases, including 7,806 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,299 tests for a total of 3,489,571.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 12 – August 18 is 4.4%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 334 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

