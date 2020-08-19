Advertisement

Iowa officials report 621 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 621 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 53,538 and 1,003 total deaths. Officials are reporting a positivity rate of 9.4% since the state started tracking the data.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 570,074 people have been tested and 41,981 have recovered.

According to the website, 299 were hospitalized as of Wednesday morning, 90 were in the intensive care unit, and 46 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

  • Scott: 1,890 confirmed cases (27,313 tested); 17 deaths; 1,423 recovered.
  • Muscatine: 901 confirmed cases (7,350 tested); 48 deaths; 744 recovered.
  • Clinton: 551 confirmed cases (6,644 tested); four deaths; 199 recovered.
  • Louisa: 379 confirmed cases (1,963 tested); 14 deaths; 358 recovered.
  • Des Moines: 298 confirmed cases (5,182 tested); two deaths; 121 recovered.
  • Lee: 179 confirmed cases (3,664 tested); five deaths; 68 recovered.
  • Henry: 174 confirmed cases (2,968 tested); four deaths; 99 recovered.
  • Jackson: 174 confirmed cases (2,882 tested); one death; 110 recovered.
  • Cedar: 139 confirmed cases (2,656 tested); one death; 105 recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

