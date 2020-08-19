Advertisement

Military investigating drone sighting near Air Force One

People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.
People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. military is investigating a report of a possible drone flying close to Air Force One.

People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.

A witness says it was in the air a short distance below and off to the side of the plane.

A drone coming close to Air Force One is a major security breach. They are banned in the restricted national security airspace around Washington.

The White House has declined to comment.

A U.S. official says a sensor system would have detected an unauthorized airborne object, and after reviewing the initial feeds, the computers didn’t show anything. But they are still investigating.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

National Politics

Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, with party elders, a new generation of politicians and voters in every state joining in an extraordinary, pandemic-cramped virtual convention to send him into the general election campaign to oust President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Far-right provocateur wins GOP primary in Florida

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right social media provocateur whose hate speech got her banned from social media won her Republican primary on Tuesday and will challenge Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel for Congress in November.

National

Man drove into motorcyclists in German highway terror attack

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening.

Latest News

National

Texas industrial fire witness describes sounds, explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A witness to the start of an industrial fire in Grand Prairie, Texas, described distinctive sounds as the blaze began Wednesday morning.

News

Return to Learn: First day of school for the East Moline School District Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday was the first day of school in the East Moline School District. As part of the district's hybrid plan, the first day is a remote learning day.

National

Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A large fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.

National

Amazon continues to burn in 2020 despite promises to save it

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to control the burning. He imposed a four-month ban on most fires and sent in the army.

Coronavirus

Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

National Politics

Democrats showcase future at DNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Former presidents and rising Democratic stars share the show during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.