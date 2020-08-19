Advertisement

Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests

Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.
Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have declared a riot in Portland amid ongoing protests over racial injustice.

The riot was declared Tuesday night outside a county building, police said. They ordered people to leave the area.

Police on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations.

Authorities had received a report around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of protesters chasing a truck a few blocks from the downtown federal courthouse. The driver crashed and was then assaulted, authorities said.

Authorities are trying to track down the suspect, Marquise Love, 25, police said in a statement. The victim of the assault has been released from a hospital and is recovering.

Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.
Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.(Portland Police Bureau via CNN)

A social media account apparently connected to Love has been disabled and efforts to locate him for comment were not immediately successful.

Demonstrations that often turn violent have racked Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Monday night, authorities said people marched to the police union building and tried to break into the facility.

No arrests were made during Monday night’s protest and authorities said most of the crowd dispersed by early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Rockridge School Board votes on what’s next after positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Back To School

Rockridge School Board votes on what’s next after positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The first day of school was canceled in the Rockridge School District after four positive COVID-19 tests.

Sports

Iowa man runs in every county to bring strength to himself and kids fighting cancer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
Using the GPS run tracking device on his phone, Rik Zortman has spelled the names of more than 1,000 kids fighting cancer

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

Latest News

National

California avoids power outages but fires threaten homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California’s power grid operators are keeping a wary eye on the thermometer as a heat wave continues to stress the electrical system.

News

UPDATE: Engineer says Davenport Hotel is safe after debris falls from building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Main Street is closed between 3rd and 4th streets due to falling building debris, the Davenport Police Department said in Facebook post.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

National

Day two of the Democratic National Convention put Jill Biden front and center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Day two of the Democratic National Convention put Jill Biden front and center.

News

Geneseo middle, high school students temporarily go remote after 2 positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Pritzker extends deadline to apply for emergency rental assistance

Updated: 3 hours ago