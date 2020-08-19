QC Airport exceeds national trend for air travel rebound

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -

July passenger numbers show the Quad City International Airport is trending at least 4% higher in its recovery than the national average, according new numbers from the TSA. U.S. domestic air travel continues to be down at least 70% overall compared to 2019 as the industry grapples with the impact of COVID-19. Quad City International Airport had 22,088 total passengers in July, compared to 14,390 in June, and 64,311 in July 2019.

While the Moline airport typically caters to a larger number of business travelers, leisure travel to destinations in Florida, Arizona and Nevada through Allegiant Air have bounced back in greater numbers, according to a Wednesday news release from the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County.

“There are likely a few factors contributing to this increase, including lower airfare to vacation destinations, but also our size and location are a differentiator,” said Ashleigh Johnston, public relations and marketing manager, Quad City International Airport.

Even with these increases, airlines remain to operate with reduced schedules. Flights to Minneapolis, Denver, and Detroit are currently on hold at Quad City International Airport but fully expect routes like these to return when demand rebounds.

