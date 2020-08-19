Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 37 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 37 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including three additional deaths.

According to the health department, the deaths from COVID-19 were of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom had been hospitalized; and a man in his 90s who had been in a long-term care facility. 

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 50.

“COVID-19 can be a horrible, drawn-out death, and we believe we are seeing an increase of deaths now because a rapid increase of cases in July. We send our condolences to the friends and family members of these three people,” said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Health officials say the total number of cases in the county is now 1,964. 

According to the health department, 12 patients are being hospitalized in the county. Eight of those patients are from an outbreak at the Heartland Healthcare Center in Moline.

The new cases are:

·         2 women in their 90s

·         3 women in their 80s

·         2 women in their 70s

·         4 women in their 60s

·         5 women in their 50s

·         4 woman in their 40s

·         3 women in their 30s

·         6 women their 20s

·         2 girls in their teens

·         1 man in his 80s

·         2 men in their 70s

·         1 man in his 60s

·         1 man in his 50s

·         1 man in his teens

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Power outages continue in Quad Cities region following derecho

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Updates on power restoration efforts in the Quad Cities Area.

Crime

Child pornography investigation leads to arrest of Bettendorf man

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
He will be arraigned on the charges Sept. 17, according to court records.

News

Illinois officials report 2,295 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 211,889 cases, including 7,806 deaths.

News

Return to Learn: First day of school for the East Moline School District Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday was the first day of school in the East Moline School District. TV6's Todd Alan spoke with Superintendent Kristin Humphries about the district's plans for the school year.

Latest News

Breaking

Second person dies in LeClaire boat crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, died Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

News

Rik Zortman runs in every county in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Iowa News

Iowa county says clinic failed to report 3,000 COVID tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The new information dramatically reduced the county’s 14-day positivity rate, which the state is using to determine whether school districts must return for at least 50% in-person instruction.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 621 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 53,538 and 1,003 total deaths.

News

QC Airport exceeds national trend for air travel rebound

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Passenger numbers at the QC airport are trending higher than national averages according to July numbers just released by the TSA.

News

Two Rivers YMCA expanding Illinois all-day childcare service

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The YMCA in Moline is expanding an all-day childcare program to assist Illinois Quad Cities' families that have increased needs due to varying learning protocol decisions from school districts.