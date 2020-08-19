Rock Island County health officials report 37 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 37 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including three additional deaths.

According to the health department, the deaths from COVID-19 were of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom had been hospitalized; and a man in his 90s who had been in a long-term care facility.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 50.

“COVID-19 can be a horrible, drawn-out death, and we believe we are seeing an increase of deaths now because a rapid increase of cases in July. We send our condolences to the friends and family members of these three people,” said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Health officials say the total number of cases in the county is now 1,964.

According to the health department, 12 patients are being hospitalized in the county. Eight of those patients are from an outbreak at the Heartland Healthcare Center in Moline.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 90s

· 3 women in their 80s

· 2 women in their 70s

· 4 women in their 60s

· 5 women in their 50s

· 4 woman in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 6 women their 20s

· 2 girls in their teens

· 1 man in his 80s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 1 man in his 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 1 man in his teens

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

