Advertisement

Rockridge School Board votes on what’s next after positive COVID-19 cases

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - The first day of school was canceled in the Rockridge School District after four positive COVID-19 tests.

Students and staff were set to return on Tuesday, but instead the school board held an emergency meeting. In a unanimous vote, the district will reopen Monday, Aug. 31 using the A/B Hybrid Model.

This means students from the same family or household will attend school in person on the same day and school will start at 8:05 and end at 1:40 p.m., according to the district’s website. The goal is to provide time for students and teachers to connect.

In the meantime, this week, Tuesday through Friday will be considered emergency days and will have to be made up within the calendar year.

Next week, teachers work and use five remote learning planning days, according to the plan.

In addition to the four positive COVID-19 cases reported, 13 people are also currently in self-isolation at home.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Rockridge School Board votes on what’s next after positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Geneseo middle, high school students temporarily go remote after 2 positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 3 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Interview with Davenport Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski

Updated: 4 hours ago
Back-to-School Interview with Davenport Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski

VOD Recordings

Tutoring Can Help Kids Navigate Remote Learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
Jill Vokt, Tutor Doctor Bettendorf, offers tips and insights on how tutor services can help kids with at-home and virtual learning.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Parenting coach has Back-to-School advice

Updated: 5 hours ago
In this Learn United segment, a Quad Cities parenting coach has advice for handling the unprecedented factors surrounding this back-to-school season.

Back To School

Geneseo middle, high school students temporarily go remote after 2 positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The superintendent says a student and employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

Back To School

Students return to school in the Sherrard School District

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Angela Rose
The students returned for in-person instruction but with restrictions in place due to the coronavirus.

News

Rockridge School District delays first day of school

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
The Rockridge School District announced that it will not hold classes Tuesday as planned because of concerns over the coronavirus and staffing needs.

Back To School

TV6′s ‘Learn United’ weeklong back-to-school special kicks off Monday

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT
The special will run from 3 to 4 p.m. each day.

News

Davenport Parks and Recreation holds annual back to school bash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The event had supplies organized for over 500 QCA schoolchildren