Rockridge School Board votes on what’s next after positive COVID-19 cases

ROCKRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - The first day of school was canceled in the Rockridge School District after four positive COVID-19 tests.

Students and staff were set to return on Tuesday, but instead the school board held an emergency meeting. In a unanimous vote, the district will reopen Monday, Aug. 31 using the A/B Hybrid Model.

This means students from the same family or household will attend school in person on the same day and school will start at 8:05 and end at 1:40 p.m., according to the district’s website. The goal is to provide time for students and teachers to connect.

In the meantime, this week, Tuesday through Friday will be considered emergency days and will have to be made up within the calendar year.

Next week, teachers work and use five remote learning planning days, according to the plan.

In addition to the four positive COVID-19 cases reported, 13 people are also currently in self-isolation at home.

