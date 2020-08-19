Second person dies in LeClaire boat crash

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) – A second person has died from injuries suffered in a boat crash Sunday on the Mississippi River in LeClaire, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday.

Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, died Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The DNR said both Verbeke and Anita Pinc, 52, also of Moline, who died at the scene, were onboard a 1993 19-foot Bayliner.

The crash between the Bayliner and a 2007 35-foot Triton happened on Pool 14 of the Mississippi River near LeClaire around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the IDNR.

Brooke Jewell, 36, of Bettendorf, was onboard the Triton boat and suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. There were others on board the boat as well, according to the IDNR.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that may have witnessed the crash or know anything about the crash to contact authorities immediately.

Anyone with information should contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at 563-349-8953 or Travis.Graves@dnr.iowa.gov. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may do so.

The IDNR continues to investigate the crash.

