Advertisement

Second person dies in LeClaire boat crash

Officials are investigating a boating accident on the Mississippi River in LeClaire Sunday night. (KWQC)
Officials are investigating a boating accident on the Mississippi River in LeClaire Sunday night. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) – A second person has died from injuries suffered in a boat crash Sunday on the Mississippi River in LeClaire, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday.

Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, died Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The DNR said both Verbeke and Anita Pinc, 52, also of Moline, who died at the scene, were onboard a 1993 19-foot Bayliner.

The crash between the Bayliner and a 2007 35-foot Triton happened on Pool 14 of the Mississippi River near LeClaire around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the IDNR.

Brooke Jewell, 36, of Bettendorf, was onboard the Triton boat and suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. There were others on board the boat as well, according to the IDNR.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that may have witnessed the crash or know anything about the crash to contact authorities immediately.

Anyone with information should contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at 563-349-8953 or Travis.Graves@dnr.iowa.gov. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may do so.

The IDNR continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Return to Learn: First day of school for the East Moline School District Part 3

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Wednesday was the first day of school in the East Moline School District. TV6's Todd Alan spoke with Superintendent Kristin Humphries about the district's plans for the school year.

News

Rik Zortman runs in every county in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Iowa News

Iowa county says clinic failed to report 3,000 COVID tests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The new information dramatically reduced the county’s 14-day positivity rate, which the state is using to determine whether school districts must return for at least 50% in-person instruction.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 621 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 53,538 and 1,003 total deaths.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 621 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 53,538 and 1,003 total deaths.

News

QC Airport exceeds national trend for air travel rebound

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Passenger numbers at the QC airport are trending higher than national averages according to July numbers just released by the TSA.

News

Two Rivers YMCA expanding Illinois all-day childcare service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The YMCA in Moline is expanding an all-day childcare program to assist Illinois Quad Cities' families that have increased needs due to varying learning protocol decisions from school districts.

News

Return to Learn: First day of school for the East Moline School District Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
TV6's Todd Alan talks with Glenview Middle School Principal Tracy Anderson.

Breaking

Moline police identify two more ‘persons of interest’ in Trudy Appleby disappearance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Friday marks the 24th anniversary of Trudy Appleby's disappearance.

News

Return to Learn: First day of school for the East Moline School District Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
Wednesday was the first day of school in the East Moline School District. As part of the district's hybrid plan, the first day is a remote learning day.