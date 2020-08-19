Senator Chuck Grassley visits Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Senator Chuck Grassley visited the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on Tuesday to learn about the impact of last week’s storm and the COVID-19 pandemic on donations.

Grassley’s visit to the Quad Cities was a part of his 99 County Tour.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center explained how the major storm has impacted the region’s blood supply in the news release below.

“The major storm that caused widespread damage across eastern Iowa and western Illinois last week is also making an impact on our region’s blood supply. The storm on August 10 left Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) facilities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, without power for several days. One of MVRBC’s two Donor Centers in Cedar Rapids remains closed indefinitely while the other location, at Lindale Crossing, has now reopened. While mobile blood drives have also resumed on a limited basis, the Blood Center estimates the storm will cause a loss of at least 500 whole blood and 100 platelet donations in Linn County, Iowa.

MVRBC Donor Centers in Davenport, Iowa City, and Muscatine also lost power during the storm but quickly returned to normal operations. Storm damage was greatest in Cedar Rapids, where all MVRBC blood collection operations were suspended through Sunday, August 16, due to damage to the Blood Center’s buildings and vehicles. With electrical power now returned to MVRBC’s Cedar Rapids – East location (at Lindale Crossing), the Blood Center has resumed normal operations there. However, many of MVRBC’s mobile blood drives in the area have been canceled.

MVRBC is working to make up for lost donations by recruiting additional donors in other parts of the Blood Center’s service region. Donors are advised to check scheduling information at www.bloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 747-5401.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Blood donation is considered an essential service for health care and has continued throughout the COVID19 pandemic. The Blood Center has taken steps to ensure blood drives will remain an acceptable activity under federal, state, and local public health guidelines. Masks or facial coverings are required for all staff and donors at Donor Centers and blood drives, and all donors are required to make an appointment for donation. By eliminating walk-in donations during the pandemic, the Blood Center can exert greater control over donor flow and social distancing.

Under ideal conditions, MVRBC would collect more than 3500 units of whole blood every week to ensure its ability to provide a sufficient blood supply for our region. Prior to the storm, MVRBC was already experiencing blood drive in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations have been projected to average approximately 3200 donations per week in August. Donations lost due to the storm will drive that number even lower unless the rate of blood donation increases in other parts of the MVRBC service region.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.